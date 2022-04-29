Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

