JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $53.37 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

