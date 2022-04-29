JMP Securities Trims Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price to $100.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Shares of PEGA traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.14. 3,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

