JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014.
Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $433.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.