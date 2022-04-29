JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $433.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.