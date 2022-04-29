John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 145.6% in April

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

