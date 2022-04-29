Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.02.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.