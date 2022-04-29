Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
