JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €66.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.04) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CLLNY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

