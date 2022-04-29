Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.79 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

