Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ KARO opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $684.04 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Get Karooooo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.