Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.32. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

