Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.55 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.