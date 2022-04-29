Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday.
In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.55 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
