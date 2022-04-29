Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €760.21 ($817.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KER shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($720.43) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €805.00 ($865.59) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday.

KER opened at €505.90 ($543.98) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €572.22 and a 200-day moving average of €639.77. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

