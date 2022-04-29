Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

KDP opened at $37.99 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

