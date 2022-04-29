KeyCorp Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,500.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,524.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,614.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,164,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

