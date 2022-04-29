KeyCorp Comments on Ryder System, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.18.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on R. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NYSE:R opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

