KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

GGG stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. Graco has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

