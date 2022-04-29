KeyCorp Weighs in on MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

