KeyCorp Weighs in on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.47 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.