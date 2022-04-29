Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.28.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.26 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

