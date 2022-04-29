Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.02 Million

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $408.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.00 million and the highest is $408.04 million. Kforce reported sales of $363.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Kforce by 175.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kforce by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

