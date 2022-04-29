Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 191,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,443,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,500. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

