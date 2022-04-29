Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Kirby stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,738. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kirby by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kirby by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

