Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $708,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

