KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.60.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $332.76 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.09.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.