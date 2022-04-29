KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $385.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $332.76 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

