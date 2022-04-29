Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of KONMY opened at 33.20 on Friday. Konami has a 12-month low of 23.26 and a 12-month high of 34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 31.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Konami from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

