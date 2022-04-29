Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,119,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,513,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG opened at $25.98 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

