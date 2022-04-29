Koppers (KOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY22 guidance at approx $4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.250-$4.250 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

