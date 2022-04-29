Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

