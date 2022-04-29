KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Plans $0.64 Annual Dividend

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.636 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
KT has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KT to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Shares of KT stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. KT has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KT shares. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 162,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
KT Company Profile (Get Rating)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
