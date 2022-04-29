KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Plans $0.64 Annual Dividend

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.636 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

KT has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KT to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. KT has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KT shares. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 162,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

