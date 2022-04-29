L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of LHX opened at $239.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

