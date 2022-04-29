Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Truist Financial

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.89.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $240.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average is $279.16.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.