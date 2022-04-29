Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $18.25-$21.00 EPS.

NYSE LH opened at $240.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.62.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

