Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CECE. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 159.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CECO Environmental by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.