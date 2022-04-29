Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of LARK opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

