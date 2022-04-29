Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Lazard has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

LAZ stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

