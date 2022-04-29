Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

