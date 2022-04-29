Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $130.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.31.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

