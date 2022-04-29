LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

LMAT opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

