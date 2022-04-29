Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 153.8% in April

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FINMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Shares of FINMY stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Leonardo ( OTCMKTS:FINMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

About Leonardo (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.