Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

