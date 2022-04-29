Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $456.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLNW. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 507,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

