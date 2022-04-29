Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOCC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

