LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.10 EPS.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
