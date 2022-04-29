LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.
LKQ stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 14,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,158. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
