Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 45 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.78) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.19.
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
