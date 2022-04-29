Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 61 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.78) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.19.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

