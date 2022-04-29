Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the March 31st total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on LGVN. UBS Group began coverage on Longeveron in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,133,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longeveron by 45.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -7.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

