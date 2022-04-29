Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
NYSE LPX opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
