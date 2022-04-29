Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NYSE LPX opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

