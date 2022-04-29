LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in LSI Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

